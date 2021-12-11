Advertisement

Jerome native signs record deal with Nashville-based label

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Jerome native and former The Voice contestant is taking the next step in her music career.

24-year-old EllieMae Millenkamp has signed a record with Iron Gate Records out of Nashville.

Millenkamp and her band will work on an album after the new year starts and hope to have it out by this upcoming summer.

The country singer grew up on a dairy farm and after graduating college in 2020, has been working on the farm part-time while pursuing her dreams as an artist.

“Growing up on a farm, you learn a lot about hard work, and I’ve been able to play that into my music and just working hard to get want you want,” Millenkamp said. “It’s obviously two separate careers, but there is a lot of things I’ve learned from growing up on a farm that I’ve applied to my music career.”

If you want to find her songs on places like Apple Music and Spotify, her stage name is EllieMae.

To learn more about ElliMae’s upcoming schedule, click here.

