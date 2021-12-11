Omicron variant found in Idaho

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The COVID-19 Omicron variant has been confirmed in an Idaho resident. Central District Health (CDH) said the positive test comes from an Ada County resident who recently traveled out of state.

The person is over 50-years-old and experienced only mild symptoms. The health district said the minor symptoms are most likely due to the individual being vaccinated.

“It’s important for people to realize that this new and highly transmissible variant has now been detected in Idaho, and many areas across the US. Many Idahoans regularly travel this time of year, and we need to remember to continue to take precautions, including receiving your vaccine or vaccine booster if you have not done so already,” said Lindsay Haskell, Communicable Disease Control Manager for CDH in a press release.

CDH has confirmed the state's first COVID-19 case with the #Omicron variant. The fully vaccinated person is over the age of 50 and had recently traveled out of state. All symptoms were reportedly mild. More info on vaccines & boosters at https://t.co/OIJjZAxgmF. pic.twitter.com/OODdkKxlAI — Central District Health (@CDHidaho) December 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.