Oregon commit sets school record in big win over Wood River

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In just 22 minutes of work, University of Oregon commit Amari Whiting set Burley High School’s new single-game scoring record with 44 points. The previous record was 42 points.

The Bobcats meanwhile. defeated the Wolverines, 97-12, after leading 58-7 at halftime.

That’s the ball game, Bobcats get the W to improve to 9-0.

Final score Burley 97 -12@amari_whiting led all scorers with 44 pts, Lynzey Searle with 14 & Sydney Searle with 12 @KMVTSports @KTVBhss @PrepGBBIdaho pic.twitter.com/iQ0bVzi99b — Burley Girls BB (@BurleyGirlsBB) December 11, 2021

Burley rested the starters in the second half, letting the bench gain some minutes.

Other Bobcats reaching double figures, twin sisters, Lynzey and Sydney Searle who scored 14 and 12 points respectively.

OTHER SCORES:

Mountain Home 66, Canyon Ridge 41

Kimberly 46, Jerome 43: Mekell Wright had 13 points, Reece Garey added 12, while Kelsy Stanger chipped in 10 for the Bulldogs. Emma Ringling paced the Tigers with 12 points.

Raft River 53, Wendell 42

Dietrich 62, Valley 44: Abby Hendricks led with 15 points, Hailey Astle had 13 and Layla VonBerndt added 12. Lexi Huettig led the Vikings with 17.

Q1: Dietrich 21 Valley 14 | Q2: Dietrich 12 Valley 6 | Q3: Dietrich 25 Valley 10 | Q4: Dietrich 4 Valley 14.

Grace 43, Oakley 27

Camas 59, Hagerman 18

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Shelley 28, Minico 25

Buhl 58, Fruitland 50: Cade DeBoard scored 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Kyler Kelly added 11 points and four steals, while Ryne Kelly tallied nine points, six rebounds and four assists.

Murtaugh 53, Hansen 51: Junior Benites led the Red Devils with 11 points, Malaki Brune added 11 points and nine rebounds. In the loss, Salvadore had 20 points, while Tom Gibson scored 15 points.

Q1: Hansen 21 Murtaugh 13 | Q2: Murtaugh 14 Hansen 10 | Q3: Murtaugh 10 Hansen 5 | Q4: Murtaugh 16 Hansen 15

Castleford 64, Jackpot 20

