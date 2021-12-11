Advertisement

Oregon commit sets school record in big win over Wood River

Burley won 97-12
Burley's Amari Whiting scored a school-record 44 points in the win over Wood River.
Burley's Amari Whiting scored a school-record 44 points in the win over Wood River.(Burley High School)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:02 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In just 22 minutes of work, University of Oregon commit Amari Whiting set Burley High School’s new single-game scoring record with 44 points. The previous record was 42 points.

The Bobcats meanwhile. defeated the Wolverines, 97-12, after leading 58-7 at halftime.

Burley rested the starters in the second half, letting the bench gain some minutes.

Other Bobcats reaching double figures, twin sisters, Lynzey and Sydney Searle who scored 14 and 12 points respectively.

OTHER SCORES:

Mountain Home 66, Canyon Ridge 41

Kimberly 46, Jerome 43: Mekell Wright had 13 points, Reece Garey added 12, while Kelsy Stanger chipped in 10 for the Bulldogs. Emma Ringling paced the Tigers with 12 points.

Raft River 53, Wendell 42

Dietrich 62, Valley 44: Abby Hendricks led with 15 points, Hailey Astle had 13 and Layla VonBerndt added 12. Lexi Huettig led the Vikings with 17.

  • Q1: Dietrich 21 Valley 14 | Q2: Dietrich 12 Valley 6 | Q3: Dietrich 25 Valley 10 | Q4: Dietrich 4 Valley 14.

Grace 43, Oakley 27

Camas 59, Hagerman 18

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Shelley 28, Minico 25

Buhl 58, Fruitland 50: Cade DeBoard scored 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Kyler Kelly added 11 points and four steals, while Ryne Kelly tallied nine points, six rebounds and four assists.

Murtaugh 53, Hansen 51: Junior Benites led the Red Devils with 11 points, Malaki Brune added 11 points and nine rebounds. In the loss, Salvadore had 20 points, while Tom Gibson scored 15 points.

  • Q1: Hansen 21 Murtaugh 13 | Q2: Murtaugh 14 Hansen 10 | Q3: Murtaugh 10 Hansen 5 | Q4: Murtaugh 16 Hansen 15

Castleford 64, Jackpot 20

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell
Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation Makes Changes to Snowmobile and Off-Highway Vehicle Sticker Programs
Jim and Jay Harbaugh flew out to visit Gooding's Colston Loveland, coincidentally at the same...
Colston Loveland named Gatorade Player of the Year, visited by Coach Harbaugh
Tips and tricks to stay safe on the water this summer
Officials hold event on water safety in Twin Falls
In November, an officer-involved shooting took place in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls officer-involved shooting case dismissed during preliminary hearing

Latest News

CSI's Jennaveve Bingham signed with the CSI cross country and long distance track team.
Twin Falls runner signs with the Collège of Southern Idaho
Idaho State has hired Charlie Ragle as its new head football coach.
Idaho State introduces new head football coach
Idaho State has a new football coach.
ISU hires new football coach
A Twin Falls High School runner signs with CSI following a successful career.
Bingham signs with CSI