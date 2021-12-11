Oregon commit sets school record in big win over Wood River
Burley won 97-12
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In just 22 minutes of work, University of Oregon commit Amari Whiting set Burley High School’s new single-game scoring record with 44 points. The previous record was 42 points.
The Bobcats meanwhile. defeated the Wolverines, 97-12, after leading 58-7 at halftime.
Burley rested the starters in the second half, letting the bench gain some minutes.
Other Bobcats reaching double figures, twin sisters, Lynzey and Sydney Searle who scored 14 and 12 points respectively.
OTHER SCORES:
Mountain Home 66, Canyon Ridge 41
Kimberly 46, Jerome 43: Mekell Wright had 13 points, Reece Garey added 12, while Kelsy Stanger chipped in 10 for the Bulldogs. Emma Ringling paced the Tigers with 12 points.
Raft River 53, Wendell 42
Dietrich 62, Valley 44: Abby Hendricks led with 15 points, Hailey Astle had 13 and Layla VonBerndt added 12. Lexi Huettig led the Vikings with 17.
- Q1: Dietrich 21 Valley 14 | Q2: Dietrich 12 Valley 6 | Q3: Dietrich 25 Valley 10 | Q4: Dietrich 4 Valley 14.
Grace 43, Oakley 27
Camas 59, Hagerman 18
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Shelley 28, Minico 25
Buhl 58, Fruitland 50: Cade DeBoard scored 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Kyler Kelly added 11 points and four steals, while Ryne Kelly tallied nine points, six rebounds and four assists.
Murtaugh 53, Hansen 51: Junior Benites led the Red Devils with 11 points, Malaki Brune added 11 points and nine rebounds. In the loss, Salvadore had 20 points, while Tom Gibson scored 15 points.
- Q1: Hansen 21 Murtaugh 13 | Q2: Murtaugh 14 Hansen 10 | Q3: Murtaugh 10 Hansen 5 | Q4: Murtaugh 16 Hansen 15
Castleford 64, Jackpot 20
