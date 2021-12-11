Tim Matthews Invitational back as two-day event

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome High School wrestling’s annual Tim Matthews Invitational is back this weekend, and the tournament is returning to a two-day setup.

After having a single-day event a year ago due to COVID-19, 17 teams and around 180 wrestlers from across the state are in Jerome to compete this year. 15 teams took part a year ago.

There are advantages and disadvantages to moving back to a two-day event, but it does feel more normal, according to Jerome Wrestling Head Coach Ted Larsen.

Winners will be crowned Saturday.

“There should be some good wrestling tomorrow (Saturday), especially in the finals, there are several state champions in the brackets, there are lots of state placers, so I expect to see those guys late in the rounds tomorrow and should be some great finals matchups,” said Larsen.

One of those previous state champions is the grandson of Tim Matthews, Declo Hornet Derek Matthews.

Results will be posted on the KMVT website Saturday night. To follow the event, click here.

