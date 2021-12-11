Advertisement

Twin Falls runner signs with the Collège of Southern Idaho

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:46 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls High School runner is staying in town to pursue her collegiate career.

Jennaveve Bingham signed with the CSI cross country and long distance track team. The Golden Eagles are coming off their first national championship in cross country.

Bingham’s senior cross country season was cut short and now she’s hoping to make up for lost time when the spring track season rolls around. She’s coming off a second place finish at state in the four by four, and a fourth place finish in the 800 meters.

Jennaveve’s brother is the manager of the CSI program and prepped her for what to expect.

“He’s extremely helpful at explaining to me what the dynamic is like on the team,” Bingham explained. “They’re like a family, they do everything together and it’s like a party all the time.”

She would like to transfer to a Division I program following her JUCO stint.

