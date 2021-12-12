Advertisement

Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2005 file photo, author Anne Rice talks about her new book during an...
FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2005 file photo, author Anne Rice talks about her new book during an interview at her home in La Jolla, Calif. Tulane University has acquired the complete archives of famed author, Anne Rice, who was born and raised in New Orleans and whose books including “Interview with a Vampire," often drew inspiration from her home town. The collection was a gift from Stuart Rose and the Stuart Rose Family Foundation to the university's Howard-Tilton Memorial Library, the university said in a statement.(AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 2:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Anne Rice, the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel “Interview with the Vampire,” died late Saturday at the age of 80.

Rice died due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page.

“In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage,” Christopher Rice wrote in the statement.

Anne Rice was the author of the 1976 novel “Interview with the Vampire,” which was later adapted into a movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994. It was also expected to be portrayed in a TV series on AMC and AMC+ in 2022.

Rice was expected to be interred during a private ceremony at a family mausoleum in New Orleans on an undisclosed date, according to the statement. A public celebration of life was to take place next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell
Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation Makes Changes to Snowmobile and Off-Highway Vehicle Sticker Programs
The new COVID-19 strain was discovered in an Ada County resident
Omicron variant found in Idaho
In November, an officer-involved shooting took place in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls officer-involved shooting case dismissed during preliminary hearing
EllieMae Millenkamp will make an album with Iron Gate Records
Jerome native signs record deal with Nashville-based label

Latest News

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses reporters after beating back the recall that...
California governor wants Texas-like law to ban assault guns
A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021....
Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes
Forecast snowfall through Wednesday morning
Weekend Weather Blog: A technical look into this week’s winter storm
The Valley House is a community funded homeless shelter in Twin Falls
Valley House holds Christmas event for families