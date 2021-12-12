Advertisement

Declo’s Matthews wins class at his grandpa’s namesake tournament; Jerome takes team title

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Declo senior Derek Matthews won his weight class at a tournament with his grandfather’s name for the second time, and the host, Jerome, wins the team title at the Tim Matthews Invitational.

Derek Matthews won his championship match against Wyatt Castagneto of Glenns Ferry by Technical Fall, 20-5.

“I just want to wrestle as good as I can to represent him, we weren’t able to compete last year, so it just made me want to come wrestle more,” Derek Matthews said. “It’s my second time winning it, my brother won it once, so I obviously wanted to beat him a little bit too, but it’s just a lot of pride.”

Jerome won the team title with 235.5 points.

For full results, click here.

