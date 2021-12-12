Declo’s Matthews wins class at his grandpa’s namesake tournament; Jerome takes team title

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Declo senior Derek Matthews won his weight class at a tournament with his grandfather’s name for the second time, and the host, Jerome, wins the team title at the Tim Matthews Invitational.

Derek Matthews won his championship match against Wyatt Castagneto of Glenns Ferry by Technical Fall, 20-5.

“I just want to wrestle as good as I can to represent him, we weren’t able to compete last year, so it just made me want to come wrestle more,” Derek Matthews said. “It’s my second time winning it, my brother won it once, so I obviously wanted to beat him a little bit too, but it’s just a lot of pride.”

Jerome won the team title with 235.5 points.

For full results, click here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.