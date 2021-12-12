Gemstone Climbing Center offers adaptive climbing to people of all abilities

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For some people rock climbing is something they never thought would be a possibility, but Gemstone Climbing Center is changing that.

“This is a new area where they can come and move their bodies in a different way than what you can in an office with a couple items,” said Patty McFarling, the program manager. “In this, we can get them elevated up on the wall, climbing.”

People with both sensory and physical disabilities are able to feel empowered and strong through the climbing program.

They never want to turn anyone away who may not be able to afford it, which is where there Scholarship Adaptive Program comes in.

“The Lego holds and the alphabet holds were specially purchased for the adaptive program, as encouragement to get up the wall, let’s make it to the letter P today, let’s make it to the letter K today,” said McFarling.

By partnering up with the United Way, Gemstone Climbing Center is able to offer a prize to the community.

“You make a donation, it goes from $25 donation all the way up to $100, and with that donation, you get entries to win 4 NFL tickets to the Seahawks and Lions game in Seattle,” said Sonya Haines with the United Way.

A $100 dollar donation will get you 10 chances to win those tickets, but more than that, all of the money goes back to the Adaptive Climbing Program.

“Allows kids and families and people with adaptive challenges to come in and have support, so they can come in and have support, so they can climb and have experience which is just an overall healthy experience so they can be healthy,” said Haines.

And allow them to be able to move in ways they never though possible.

“Climbing, a lot of times they aren’t able to move their limbs, but when they are up on the wall, they are able to move their limbs in ways they were never able to move,” said McFarling.

The tickets will be drawn Sunday at noon.

To enter text “United” to 888-403-4599.

Or visit here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.