IDOC reports apparent beating death of ISCI resident

FILE - This June 15, 2010, file photo, shows the Idaho Correctional Center south of Boise, Idaho.
FILE - This June 15, 2010, file photo, shows the Idaho Correctional Center south of Boise, Idaho.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:46 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The following is a press release form The Idaho Department of Correction.

The Idaho Department of Correction has asked the Ada County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the apparent beating death of a resident at Idaho State Correctional Institution.

Security staff responded to an altercation in a housing unit Saturday at 2:25 a.m. They found Gerald B. Cummings Jr., 57, unresponsive with injuries that appeared consistent with a beating.

Staff initiated lifesaving measures and called 911. Ada County Paramedics responded. They consulted with a physician who declared Cummings dead at 3:38 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office will serve as the lead agency investigating Cummings’ death. IDOC requests ACSO’s assistance for the investigation of all suspicious deaths in the South Boise Correctional Complex.

ISCI is a 1,557-bed, medium-security men’s prison south of Boise.

