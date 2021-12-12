Jerome Police Department welcomes back Shop with a Cop for the holiday season

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For years, the Jerome Police Department hosted an annual Shop with a Cop event during the holiday season.

Then, about a decade ago, it stopped.

“I’m not sure why it stopped, but wanted to bring it back,” said Sergeant Lia Medina, “especially after the rough time that the last couple of years has brought people.”

Those people were for the return of the event.

“They got me up at 2 o’clock this morning to go shopping with the cops and Santa Claus,” said attendee Tami Chester.

Sergeant Lia Medina, who brought the event back for the community, said it was the support of sponsors and the community that made this special day possible for 15 Jerome families.

“It was super generous of our community to really step up and want to support what we’re doing and support the community that we have,” Sgt. Medina said.

Events like these have effects way beyond the holiday season.

When the police force is present, especially in a positive light, it helps to nurture an important relationship with the people they serve.

“It’s really helpful if the kids are scared,” Chester said. “It’s making them see that they’re not that scary and they’re here to help and be safe.”

For Sergeant Medina, all her hard work preparing was validated as soon as she saw the smiling faces of the families.

“I am a huge Christmas person,” Sgt. Medina said. Since I was a kid Christmas has been my jam, you should see my house. I want to bring that spirit to every person I can, regardless of what income level you’re at, regardless of what home situation you have going.”

The holiday season can mean added stress for families, and today’s event helped to mitigate that for those families involved.

“It’s really good,” Chester said. “It’s really helpful for the people that are having troubles and struggling, and they really love it.”

