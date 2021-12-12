Valley House holds Christmas event for families

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the hard times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, many Magic Valley families will have a tough holiday season this year.

One high school senior is hoping to make this time of year a little bit brighter for those families with an event at Valley House.

The event featured free cookies, hot cocoa, and gifts for kids of all ages, as well as a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, among other things.

“There’s a lot of families here at Valley House,” says Alissa Evans, a senior at Xavier Charter School. “I wanted to give them a nice Christmas with clothes from in the community they have donated, books and little activities for them to do.”

The event lasted throughout the day on Saturday. Click here for more information on how to donate to the Valley House.

