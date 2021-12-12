Advertisement

Wendell goes on the road to beat Filer; hoops roundup

Bunn had 16 in the Trojans road win
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wendell boys basketball moves to 4-1 on the young season after a double-digit win over Filer.

Wendell 56, Filer 46

Aden Bunn had 16 points to lead the way for the Trojans. Bode French was also in double figures with 10.

Parker Christensen led Filer with 11 points.

Wendell will play at Shoshone Wednesday.

Filer will play at Bear Lake Thursday.

4A boys scores

Twin Falls 51, Wood River 44

College of Southern Idaho

Women’s basketball

#9 CSI 82, Colorado Northwestern 58

Men’s basketball

#14 CSI 90, Colorado Northwestern 54

