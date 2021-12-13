East End Providers needs community’s help with a new freezer

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For 50 years Cecille Griffith has spent her time and energy helping underprivileged families in the Magic Valley with the East End Providers, but now, she needs the community’s help.

“I always say you have to give from your hands, your heart or your pocket, but you’ve got to give,” said Griffith.

They not only give Christmas gifts, but they give clothes, blankets, food boxes, and school supplies to families in need.

Last year they helped 325 families and 667 kids from all across the Magic Valley.

“This is a private donation, all of it is a private donation, the only thing we got from somebody else is Toys for Tots,” said Griffith.

Griffith never wants to turn anyone away, especially donations, but lately, she hasn’t had enough room in her freezers to store all of the frozen food that is donated to her.

“Currently, she is just using some freezers that are donated to us, and they are just housed in there and it’s nowhere near being able to handle the capacity,” said Tim Daniels, with the Rock Creek Fire District.

“I had 70 turkeys that I had to chase down freezer space for,” said Griffith.

With the growing community and many people still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Griffith says she needs the community’s help to build a new 17 by 40 walk-in freezer so she never has to turn anyone away again.

“The more food she has the more she can give out, this building will fill and empty in a week’s time, it’s pretty impressive how much she does,” said Daniels.

For more information on the East End Providers, call (208) 539-2598.

