Heal the Heartland: How to help tornado victims

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland(WBRC)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gray Television and the Salvation Army are working to help those affected by the deadly tornadoes in the midwest last Friday with a text campaign.

Gray Television and KMVT are working to help Heal the Heartland.

If you would like to donate, text ‘HLTORNADO’ to 51555.

Message and data rates may apply. For more details, click here.

