Jerome girl asks for Christmas cards to be sent to her hero

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, some with a uniform while others are simply everyday people.

Aaliyah Shepard found her hero on December 14, 2019, which was the day her family’s world changed forever. Aaliyah — then only eight years old — reached over a candle, unintentionally setting her sequin shirt on fire in the process. Her older sister Gaby jumped in, taking her to the shower to put out the flames. Still, Aaliyah’s body was badly burned.

“She was burned with third, fourth and fifth-degree burns on 25% of her body,” said Aaliyah’s mother Tia Shepard. “The doctors didn’t think that she was going to make it.”

Aaliyah spent over two months in the hospital and has since had a dozen surgeries; but throughout her journey towards recovery, she has been uplifted by others worldwide who have sent her cards. It is a kindness she has tried to pay forward.

“It makes me feel glad to make other kids feel happy,” Aaliyah said.

Tia spoke of how many gifts and cards Aaliyah has shared with others, saying “She received over 2000 Christmas cards. With that, she received at least 300 gifts. She kept maybe 30 of those gifts and gave the rest to the Ronald McDonald House.”

Now, Aaliyah is asking for the community’s help to make her sister, who she calls her hero, feel the warmth she has long felt by sending Christmas cards to Gaby this holiday season.

“Throughout this process, everyone has been sending me cards instead of my sister and she’s the main one the helped me,” Aaliyah said.

Because as her mother Tia said, heroes should never be forgotten.

“The heroes get overshadowed a lot,” Tia said. “Even when it comes to the police officers or the firefighters, they save people every day, or we have local heroes like my daughter. Without Gaby, Aaliyah would not be here today.”

In lieu of sending cards to the family’s physical address, those wanting to send a card to Gaby can do so via the address below:

Gabriella Black

General Mail

Jerome, ID 83338

