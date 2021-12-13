Advertisement

Ketchum passes Safe Communities Resolution

Ketchum welcomes new city hall building
Ketchum welcomes new city hall building
By Steve Kirch
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —At Monday’s City Council meeting, Community members made a request that the City of Ketchum joins the City of Hailey in approving a Safe Communities Resolution.

Ketchum’s leaders were asked by several members of the Wood River Valley to pass a resolution recognizing the dignity of immigrant friends, coworkers, and neighbors to live peacefully, raise families, worship, go to school and participate in the economy to the best of their abilities, without fear of retribution or deportation because they are presumed to be undocumented.

Members who spoke during the meeting said some people are afraid to reports crimes and seek medical treatment, for fear of being deported or detained, and they want people to feel safe in the communities that they live.

The resolution states in part :

The enforcement of federal immigration law falls exclusively within the authority of the federal government and is outside the scope of the City’s law enforcement agency’s public and community safety priorities. Requiring local law enforcement agencies to assist in the enforcement of civil immigration laws unnecessarily results in local governments expending limited resources to perform federal functions and diminishes the effectiveness of local law enforcement whose mission is to ensure public safety for the City of Ketchum.

Ketchum Safe Communities Resolution

The Ketchum City Council unanimously passed the resolution at Monday’s meeting. The City of Bellevue is scheduled to discuss a Safe Communities Resolution at their next meeting.

