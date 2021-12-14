Advertisement

Business after hours event to be held Dec. 16

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce is putting forth an effort for local businesses to become more well-known in the community.

That’s why the chamber is planning on holding a business after-hours event. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a raffle from many local businesses. Chamber officials say this is a great opportunity to expand citizens’ networking reach throughout the city of Twin Falls.

“Any business is encouraged to bring their own raffle item to be raffled off, says JJ Shawver of the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a really good way to get your business’s name out there, and it’s a good time and fun to see if maybe you could win something.”

The event will be held on December 16th at the Turf Club and will last from 5:30 to 7:00 pm.

