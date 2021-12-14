Jerome School District works to prevent tragedies from happening at their schools

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — School shootings are terrifying to students, educators, parents, and communities as a whole. So far this year, there have been 31. In the Jerome School District, an in depth prevention tool is used to work to prevent school tragedies like those.

“I don’t feel like you can put a price on a life, and I feel like we have, in the Jerome School District, saved several lives because of our monitoring tool,” said Rachel DelValle, the District Social Worker.

In an effort to prevent tragedies from occurring, the Jerome School District has implemented an internet monitoring tool on every school issued device, such as a Chrome Book; it’s called Gaggle.

“And it picks up key words, like gun, shoot, knife, I’m going to get beat up, I’m going to hurt myself,” said DelValle.

The alerts are divided into three categories, low, medium, and high. For a low level alert, the student is taken from their class for a counseling session and interview. For a medium or high level, the police become involved.

School counselor Christi Gilmore, explains what a medium level threat assessment would look like.

“That kid would be in an hour and a half student interview, the parent would be in an hour and a half comprehensive interview, we would gather evidence, the more evidence that we gather the police would be involved, backpacks would be checked, all levels backpacks are checked, lockers are checked,” said Gilmore, a Counselor at Jerome High School.

She says, the number of threat assessments has risen over the past year, for both threats to themselves, and threats to others. She admits it can be tedious, but she thinks it is working.

“If we do it all and find nothing, it’s better than not doing enough and having something bad happen, so yeah it might be a lot of work, and takes hours and hours and hours, but we might prevent a horrific thing that happened on campus, and that is what we are here for,” said Gilmore.

