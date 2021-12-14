Advertisement

Kimberly soccer player signs with NAIA program

Macee Cook inked with the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana.
Macee Cook inked with the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:35 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Macee Cook inked with the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana. The Kimberly goalkeeper produced seven shutouts in her senior year for the Bulldogs.

During the four-year history of the Kimberly girls soccer program, they’ve reached the state playoffs three times and won their first ever conference championship in October.

“I pretty much played goalkeeper my entire life because I had asthma growing up and I just learned to love goalkeeper,” Cook explained.

The NAIA school competes in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.

She’s pursuing a degree in athletic training and a minor in sports psychology.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell
Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell
The new COVID-19 strain was discovered in an Ada County resident
Omicron variant found in Idaho
EllieMae Millenkamp will make an album with Iron Gate Records
Jerome native signs record deal with Nashville-based label
In November, an officer-involved shooting took place in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls officer-involved shooting case dismissed during preliminary hearing
FILE - This June 15, 2010, file photo, shows the Idaho Correctional Center south of Boise, Idaho.
IDOC reports apparent beating death of ISCI resident

Latest News

Wendell goes on the road to beat Filer: prep hoops roundup
Wendell goes on the road to beat Filer; hoops roundup
Bunn had 16 in the Trojans road win
Wendell goes on the road to beat Filer; hoops roundup
The Tigers host and win the Tim Matthews Invitational; grandson Derek wins 182-pound weight...
Declo’s Matthews wins class at his grandpa’s namesake tournament; Jerome takes team title
The Tigers host and win the Tim Matthews Invitational; Grandson Derek wins 182-pound weight...
Declo’s Matthews wins class at his grandpa’s namesake tournament; Jerome takes team title