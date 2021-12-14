Kimberly soccer player signs with NAIA program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Macee Cook inked with the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana. The Kimberly goalkeeper produced seven shutouts in her senior year for the Bulldogs.

During the four-year history of the Kimberly girls soccer program, they’ve reached the state playoffs three times and won their first ever conference championship in October.

“I pretty much played goalkeeper my entire life because I had asthma growing up and I just learned to love goalkeeper,” Cook explained.

The NAIA school competes in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.

She’s pursuing a degree in athletic training and a minor in sports psychology.

