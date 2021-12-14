New interstate interchange nearing final plans in Jerome

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 55 years - that’s how long it’s been since interstate 84 was completed. Because of this, some of its infrastructures is now in need of replacement.

“[The bridge] has reached that point where it’s been causing more maintenance every year of every few years,” says Nathan Jerke, a project manager for the Idaho Department of Transportation.

The Lincoln Avenue bridge over the interstate in Jerome has been in need of replacing for a while, but as ITD looked into future growth, as well as already existing transportation issues, an initial bridge replacement became a much larger project.

“We also wanted to look at how do we enhance the features - get sidewalks on south Lincoln going over the top of the interstate and other things,” says Jerke.

This led to the project becoming a re-design of the interchange altogether - a project with a projected price tag of nearly $30,000,000. The design involves two new bridges crossing the interstate, with a redesign of Bob Barton and Frontage Roads alongside the exit ramps. This is a concept city of Jerome officials say is needed.

“Anyone knows if you’re trying to turn off of Bob Barton any time of day onto Lincoln,” says Mike Williams, city administrator for Jerome. “It’s pretty challenging. They’re so close to the on and off ramps for the interstate.”

However, while the design does look to improve traffic, local businesses are worried that with a projected year and a half construction time, access will be challenging.

“I think it’s probably going to be hard for customers to get here while they’re working there,” says Jose Ozuna, an employee at JB Tires in Jerome.

While there may be disruptions, Jerome city officials say that the improvements will outweigh the costs.

“The improvement will be worth it,” says Williams. “Everyone needs to be a little bit patient while it’s going on”

