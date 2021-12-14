Ryan May, Genevieve Marie

RUPERT—Genevieve Marie Ryan May, a 93-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert.

She was born Sept. 17, 1928, in Lodi, Calif., the third of four children born to Joseph Henry and Philomene Celena Perrin. She attended St. Anne’s Catholic School and graduated from Lodi Union High School. She married Daniel Ryan on Sept. 29, 1951, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church and moved to Rupert, Idaho. Together, they had eight children, Michael (Sharon) Ryan of Boise, Helen (James) Bradley of Rupert, Francis (Patricia) Ryan of Sequim, Wash., Robert Ryan (deceased), Teresa (Loyd) Dinneen of Las Vegas, Nev., Edward (Kimberly) Ryan of Rupert, Josephine Ryan of Homer, Alaska, and Richard (Lorena) Ryan of Mountain Home. Dan passed away in 1982. She married Fariss May on June 15, 1985, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. She gained three children from this union, MarJean Noltensmeier of Portland, Ore., Maxine Perotto (deceased), and Bob (Gayle) May of Wedowee, Ala.

She is survived by her children, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Daniel, son, Robert, and daughter, Maxine, she was preceded in death by her parents; her second husband, Fariss May; brothers, Clayton Perrin, Leroy Perrin, and Francis Perrin; a daughter, Maxine Perotto; two grandchildren, Christina Dinneen and Jeff Perotto; and a great-granddaughter, Nicole Sayler.

She often expressed the love she had for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also said, “The best part of my life has been being around family and friends.”

Genevieve was employed at Minidoka Memorial Hospital, in Rupert, for many years in laundry services. In 1967, she joined the hospital’s Pink Ladies and gave voluntary service for this outstanding organization for over 54 years; and was honored for the more than 15,000 hours of dedicated service. She was an active member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and looked forward to the communion calls she made to those who were unable to attend church in person.

She enjoyed crocheting, walking her dog uptown, and working in her yard. At the age of 93, Genevieve showed great stamina and strength as she continued moving the irrigation hose around her yard. She simply was a beautiful lady and was the consummate wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her cheerful smile and upbeat love of life made those around her better because of her innate love for others.

Recitation of the holy rosary will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, followed by the funeral Mass at noon at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 802 F Street, in Rupert. The Reverend Father Camilo Garcia will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.

A viewing will precede the rosary beginning at 11 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

