Sawtooth Avalanche Center advises caution after a heavy snow event

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over the weekend, sections of the Sawtooth National Forest were blanketed by a heavy snow event, some areas receiving as much as two feet of snow in just 48 hours.

The event put the Sawtooth Avalanche Center on high alert.

“If this storm had come two weeks ago,” Ben VandenBos of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center said, “I’d tell you I was incredibly optimistic, and we’ve got this fantastic, strong base and that we’re building a good base from there.”

But, instead of any storms over the past two weeks, we saw a warm spell.

This means the snow base this current storm is falling on is not ideal in the eyes of the avalanche center.

“When you leave snow to sit out for a long time,” said VandenBos, “you often create a snowpack that tends to be a bit more unstable.”

That instability, VandenBos says, is due to the makeup of the grains, or flakes, of snow that left behind after the warm spell.

“Rounded grains are kind of bonded together, it’s the kind of snow you can make big snowballs out of,” said VandenBos. “Faceted grains are kind of that weak sugary snow.”

Those faceted grains of snow are common in dry climates, like Idaho, meaning when large snow events occur, people need to be vigilant when headed outdoors.

“Anytime it snows a couple of feet you’re going to have high instability, even when you have a stable snowpack,” said VandenBos. “Cause you can’t throw a couple of feet of snow at a snowpack and not expect avalanches.”

VandenBos warns those who head into the snow to be especially cautious at this point, saying having a partner and proper gear, like beepers and probes, could mean the difference between life and death.

He also advises checking the avalanche risk reports, posted each morning on the Avalanche Center’s website, before heading into the mountains.

