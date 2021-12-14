Twin Falls soccer player signs with Walla Walla

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Abigail Williams is taking her talents to Walla Walla Community college.

The Twin Falls senior helped her Lady Bruins win the 4A state championship for the first time in school history.

The Warriors discovered her talent while watching her play at the state tournament in October.

‘Williams is joining teammate Chowder Bailey at the Washington college.

“Been wanting to play college since I was a sophomore and I really wanted to pursue it,” Williams said. “At state soccer this year, the coach approached me. I liked how you played, I liked what I saw and I wanted to reach out to you. Then Chowder comes out to me and says come to Walla Walla, and I was like, I’m sold. I’m sold.”

Williams aspires to become a cosmetologist after she completes her education.

