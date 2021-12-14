Advertisement

Twin Falls soccer player signs with Walla Walla

Twin Falls senior Abigail Williams signed with Walla Walla Community College.
Twin Falls senior Abigail Williams signed with Walla Walla Community College.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Abigail Williams is taking her talents to Walla Walla Community college.

The Twin Falls senior helped her Lady Bruins win the 4A state championship for the first time in school history.

The Warriors discovered her talent while watching her play at the state tournament in October.

‘Williams is joining teammate Chowder Bailey at the Washington college.

“Been wanting to play college since I was a sophomore and I really wanted to pursue it,” Williams said. “At state soccer this year, the coach approached me. I liked how you played, I liked what I saw and I wanted to reach out to you. Then Chowder comes out to me and says come to Walla Walla, and I was like, I’m sold. I’m sold.”

Williams aspires to become a cosmetologist after she completes her education.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new COVID-19 strain was discovered in an Ada County resident
Omicron variant found in Idaho
EllieMae Millenkamp will make an album with Iron Gate Records
Jerome native signs record deal with Nashville-based label
In November, an officer-involved shooting took place in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls officer-involved shooting case dismissed during preliminary hearing
FILE - This June 15, 2010, file photo, shows the Idaho Correctional Center south of Boise, Idaho.
IDOC reports apparent beating death of ISCI resident
Jim and Jay Harbaugh flew out to visit Gooding's Colston Loveland, coincidentally at the same...
Colston Loveland named Gatorade Player of the Year, visited by Coach Harbaugh

Latest News

Macee Cook is taking her talents to the University of Providence.
Cook signs with University of Providence
Macee Cook inked with the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana.
Kimberly soccer player signs with NAIA program
Wendell goes on the road to beat Filer: prep hoops roundup
Wendell goes on the road to beat Filer; hoops roundup
Bunn had 16 in the Trojans road win
Wendell goes on the road to beat Filer; hoops roundup