Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency unveils new mural.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency, has been working to provide public art in different spaces of Twin Falls, and a new mural has just been completed.

It is painted on the back of the Twin Falls City Hall by Boise artist, Matt Sunderman. Sunderman says, the mural took 16 days to complete, and it pays homage to the original settlers of the Magic Valley as well as what people enjoy now. He also says, he enjoyed painting it and hopes people will stop by to view it. The painting is titled, Magic of the Valley.

“To me that represents the area and the community as far as the Magic Valley and Twin Falls, the upper part of it pays homage to the original pioneering settlers,” said Matt Sunderman, the artist. He hopes people will stop by and view the art and enjoy the downtown area.

