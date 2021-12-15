Bellevue passes Safe Communities Resolution

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to further bridge the divide between officials and community members, the Bellevue City Council passed a Safe Communities Resolution.

The resolution states city personnel including marshals and police officers will not inquire into a person’s immigration status. They also cannot use any city funds or resources to enforce federal immigration laws.

Mayor Ned Burns said the resolution, which passed by a five to one vote, received more public comment than any resolution during his tenure as mayor. Among the concerns expressed by the public were crimes going unreported due to fears of contacting law enforcement.

“There were families that were subjected to horrific levels of domestic violence because they were afraid to call the police on their abuser,” Burns said. “That’s something that is really chilling, so I think that hit home to a lot of us.”

According to Burns, not a single public comment was against the Safe Communities Resolution.

As KMVT has previously reported, Hailey and Ketchum have adopted similar resolutions.

