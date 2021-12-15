Advertisement

Businesses: Idaho education politics are hurting state

By KEITH RIDLER
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Political hostility to public education in the Republican-dominated Idaho Legislature is causing some businesses to doubt the wisdom of moving to or expanding in a state that habitually ranks at or near the bottom in what it spends on K-12 students and has had one of the worst graduation rates in the nation.

Republican lawmakers also cut $2.5 million from universities earlier this year despite a budget surplus and rejected a $6 million early childhood learning grant.

State business leaders say that raises doubts about whether Idaho can produce a skilled workforce.

It also causes potential employees to question the education opportunities for their children.

