CSI cheer team heading to Nationals in Orlando

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time in program history, the College of Southern Idaho Cheerleading team is headed to the Universal Association National tournament in Orlando, Florida.

The team will compete in the Open Small Coed Category in the tournament, which is held at the ESPN Worldwide Arena for Sports from January 14-16th.

The team is calling on the support of the community to make this trip possible, looking for sponsors to help fund the cross-country trip.

Due to a last-minute change of plans, the team’s fundraising deadline has been moved to next Monday, December 20th.

“We just really want to go make our community proud at this level,” said Head Coach Reylene Abbott. “Just meeting new universities as well, a lot of these kids will transfer out this year, or next year. So, preparing them for what comes next is very important for me as a coach.”

The team needs to raise an additional seven thousand dollars by the deadline and is accepting sponsorship donations through the school’s 501(c)(3), the C-S-I Foundation.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.