Minico pulls away from Canyon Ridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Minico’s Klayton Wilson scored 14 points, while JT Garza added 12 and the Spartans beat Canyon Ridge, 45-32. Aaron Seitz paced the Riverhawks with 11 points.

Jerome 58, Burley 54

Kimberly 62, Gooding 29: Jackson Cummins paced the Bulldogs with 18 points.

Lighthouse Christian 66, Raft River 42: Hyato Yamada led the Lions with 21, while Micah Denney had 13 and both Clay Silva and Jack DeJong each had 10. Raft River’s leading scorers were Kole Spencer with 8 points. Seth Tracey and Lad Hansen finished with 7.

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Pocatello 36, Canyon Ridge 32: Jordan and Logan Roberts both had 13 points.

Minico 81, Wood River 26

Buhl 34, Wendell 25

Declo 46, Valley 21

Shoshone 37, Lighthouse Christian 36

Murtaugh 61, Raft River 40: Addie Stoker led the Red Devils with 19 points. Adyson Stanger added 10. For the Trojans, Logan Jones had 18.

Dietrich 63, Castleford 28

Richfield 53, Hagerman 2: Kasey Hendren 12, Tori Truman 10. Madalyn Long 10. Excellent defense from Jaci Telford and Kallee Hendren.

Richfield - 17 15 15 6

Hagerman - 2 0 0 0

BOWLING

Canyon Ridge vs. Minico

Boys: CRHS 11, Minico 3 High Scores: Ethan Seitz CRHS 212, Brian Nelson MHS 194

Girls: CRHS 14 Minico 0 High Scores: Lindsay Beam CRHS 157, Jacobi Molina MHS 132

Canyon Ridge vs. North Valley Academy

Varsity Boys: NV Jay Watson 150 Canyon Ridge Ethan Beitz 169

Varsity Girls: NV Makayla Boyer 178 Canyon Ridge Lindsey Beam 137

NVA girls ended up taking overall match by a score of 8 to 6. Boys ending up on a tie 7 to 7.

