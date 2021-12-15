Some Christmas decor hard to find this season

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Supply chain delays have impacted just about every facet of the retail industry and that includes Christmas decorations

Santa may be coming to town, but you better watch out as many say finding holiday decorations isn’t easy this year.

We spoke to Select Source in Kimberly to learn how local retailers are faring this holiday season

“Christmas is a very hard season for all retailers. You have to recognize when I buy Christmas it’s in February,” said Manager of Select Source Morgan Godfrey.

February, that’s when many retailers are purchasing Christmas items for the upcoming season, a full 10 months in advance. Godfrey says it’s a guessing game to know how much supply is needed to meet demand.

“I’ve bought a little bit more than I have done in the past, but I have a lot of items I didn’t get that I normally get, for whatever reason from the manufacturing to the shipping,” says Godfrey.

And when that inventory doesn’t arrive on time, what happens?

“I’ve actually gotten a few air conditioners recently that I ordered in March, so the game is do you keep them next year. I think you want to keep some, but I definitely don’t want to overstock,” says Godfrey.

Standup: now, if you’re like me and you waited until the last second to get your holiday shopping done. The good news is you have a few options like Santa or even a few of his reindeer down here, but two items here have been in hot demand, that’s Christmas trees and commercial Christmas lights

Browse through the store, and you’ll see some shelves of Christmas decor are full while others are nearly empty. There are even a few “out of stock signs”, while Godfrey may be checking his list twice, consumer needs are unpredictable.

“You see it now with the masks and hand sanitizer everyone bulked up on that and the supply was huge, but the demand has diminished, so the things we’ve run out of like Christmas lights we could bulk back up next year, but I’m afraid if we buy too much we’ll have a whole bunch of supply and not enough demand,” Godfrey said.

