Southern Idaho crews work to clear debris after strong winds

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Crews worked around the clock to clear debris from the roads of Southern Idaho after leaves, branches and trees were scattered by gusts of wind that reached nearly 70 miles per hour.

While much of the large blockages are cleared now, the effects of this windstorm will continue to be felt by the city for weeks to come.

“One of the challenges we have are those storm drains, they tend to get clogged with leaves or debris with windstorms,” said Joshua Palmer of City of Twin Falls. “Then, it doesn’t allow the water to escape, and if that water freezes then we have a significant hazard on the roadway with ice.”

Palmer tells KMVT the city needs the public’s help. If you notice clogged storm drains, you can contact the city so they can clear them before any flooding issues occur.

The city is also urging drivers to practice extra caution on the roadways, as the cold, wet conditions are expected to continue.

