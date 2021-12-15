Advertisement

Twin Falls’ all-time leading scorer signs with JUCO powerhouse

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:30 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls senior is joining one of the top junior college soccer programs in the country.

On Tuesday afternoon, Madelyn McQueen signed her Letter of Intent to play for Snow College. The Badgers are coming off a solid season, making it to the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championships last month.

McQueen helped the Bruins win the 4A state championship for the first time in school history. She’s also Twin Falls’ all-time leading goal scorer with 95 career goals.

“So the coach is intending on me to play forward, striker, score the goals is what he told us. He’s hoping I can lead the team in scoring goals and getting wins,” McQueen explained.

The senior hopes to transfer to a four-year program following her stint at Snow. She’s looking to major in pre-med, with the goal of working in an emergency room.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new COVID-19 strain was discovered in an Ada County resident
Omicron variant found in Idaho
EllieMae Millenkamp will make an album with Iron Gate Records
Jerome native signs record deal with Nashville-based label
In November, an officer-involved shooting took place in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls officer-involved shooting case dismissed during preliminary hearing
FILE - This June 15, 2010, file photo, shows the Idaho Correctional Center south of Boise, Idaho.
IDOC reports apparent beating death of ISCI resident
Jim and Jay Harbaugh flew out to visit Gooding's Colston Loveland, coincidentally at the same...
Colston Loveland named Gatorade Player of the Year, visited by Coach Harbaugh

Latest News

McQueen signs with Snow College
Heading to nationals
CSI cheer team heading to Nationals in Orlando
Macee Cook is taking her talents to the University of Providence.
Cook signs with University of Providence
Twin Falls senior Abigail Williams signed with Walla Walla Community College.
Twin Falls soccer player signs with Walla Walla