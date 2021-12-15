Twin Falls’ all-time leading scorer signs with JUCO powerhouse

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls senior is joining one of the top junior college soccer programs in the country.

On Tuesday afternoon, Madelyn McQueen signed her Letter of Intent to play for Snow College. The Badgers are coming off a solid season, making it to the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championships last month.

McQueen helped the Bruins win the 4A state championship for the first time in school history. She’s also Twin Falls’ all-time leading goal scorer with 95 career goals.

“So the coach is intending on me to play forward, striker, score the goals is what he told us. He’s hoping I can lead the team in scoring goals and getting wins,” McQueen explained.

The senior hopes to transfer to a four-year program following her stint at Snow. She’s looking to major in pre-med, with the goal of working in an emergency room.

