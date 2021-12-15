Advertisement

Twin Falls Animal Shelter is filled to the brim with dogs and cats

Now if you are thinking of giving a pet as a Christmas gift this year, Blackwood advises everyone to think twice before doing so, as it is a long commitment
A dog waiting for his forever home.
A dog waiting for his forever home.(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:03 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 1,122 animals, that’s how many have been adopted this year at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, while that number is impressive, Debbie Blackwood says they need more people to adopt a dog right now, currently, there are about 50 dogs and 45 cats at the shelter waiting for the forever home.

“The numbers are big, and it’s hard, it’s hard on the animals,” said Debbie Blackwood, the director of the animal shelter.

As much as the staff tries to make the shelter feel comfortable for the pets, they know it isn’t a home, and they often feel stressed and worried.

“We have animals here that are just shut down, they don’t move, they don’t do anything, and then they tell me, people adopt them, and they tell me they are nothing like they were at the shelter,” said Blackwood.

There could be many reasons for someone to have to surrender their pet- financial, health, their living situation, or the pet’s behavior.

But you need to plan ahead now, currently, the shelter is requiring appointments to surrender a dog, because there are too many stray’s and surrenders to keep up with.

“It’d be really nice if people could represent their pets if they aren’t able to keep them, just say this is so and so, it likes this, it doesn’t like this, I’m sorry,” said Blackwood.

Now if you are thinking of giving a pet as a Christmas gift this year, Blackwood advises everyone to think twice before doing so, as it is a long commitment.

“Are you well planned, this is I say the gift that keeps giving for 15 years,” said Blackwood.

There is one rule they suggest new animal owners follow, it’s called the 3-3-3- rule.

That means 3 days to decompress from the shelter environment, 3 weeks to learn your routine, and 3 months to feel at home.

“Their needs are met, but they also understand we have to go to work and different things, it’s fun,” said Blackwood.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new COVID-19 strain was discovered in an Ada County resident
Omicron variant found in Idaho
EllieMae Millenkamp will make an album with Iron Gate Records
Jerome native signs record deal with Nashville-based label
In November, an officer-involved shooting took place in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls officer-involved shooting case dismissed during preliminary hearing
FILE - This June 15, 2010, file photo, shows the Idaho Correctional Center south of Boise, Idaho.
IDOC reports apparent beating death of ISCI resident
Jim and Jay Harbaugh flew out to visit Gooding's Colston Loveland, coincidentally at the same...
Colston Loveland named Gatorade Player of the Year, visited by Coach Harbaugh

Latest News

Air Tag
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office: ‘You might have a stalker and not know it’
The U.S. Department of Defense is taking input on its plan to build an advanced mobile nuclear...
US officials eye fuel supply for advanced nuclear reactors
Idaho officials: 1 in 4 COVID deaths was in nursing homes
Idaho officials: 1 in 4 COVID deaths was in nursing homes
Today marks one year since the first COVID-19 vaccine was delivered in our country.
UPS marks 1 year of delivering the COVID-19 vaccines