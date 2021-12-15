Twin Falls Animal Shelter is filled to the brim with dogs and cats

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 1,122 animals, that’s how many have been adopted this year at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, while that number is impressive, Debbie Blackwood says they need more people to adopt a dog right now, currently, there are about 50 dogs and 45 cats at the shelter waiting for the forever home.

“The numbers are big, and it’s hard, it’s hard on the animals,” said Debbie Blackwood, the director of the animal shelter.

As much as the staff tries to make the shelter feel comfortable for the pets, they know it isn’t a home, and they often feel stressed and worried.

“We have animals here that are just shut down, they don’t move, they don’t do anything, and then they tell me, people adopt them, and they tell me they are nothing like they were at the shelter,” said Blackwood.

There could be many reasons for someone to have to surrender their pet- financial, health, their living situation, or the pet’s behavior.

But you need to plan ahead now, currently, the shelter is requiring appointments to surrender a dog, because there are too many stray’s and surrenders to keep up with.

“It’d be really nice if people could represent their pets if they aren’t able to keep them, just say this is so and so, it likes this, it doesn’t like this, I’m sorry,” said Blackwood.

Now if you are thinking of giving a pet as a Christmas gift this year, Blackwood advises everyone to think twice before doing so, as it is a long commitment.

“Are you well planned, this is I say the gift that keeps giving for 15 years,” said Blackwood.

There is one rule they suggest new animal owners follow, it’s called the 3-3-3- rule.

That means 3 days to decompress from the shelter environment, 3 weeks to learn your routine, and 3 months to feel at home.

“Their needs are met, but they also understand we have to go to work and different things, it’s fun,” said Blackwood.

