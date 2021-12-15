Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office: ‘You might have a stalker and not know it’

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office put out a warning against new technology that they say can be used for covert stalking.

The Apple AirTag is a small disk that you can attach to objects to keep track of them. “Attach one to your keys, slip another in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app,” Apple’s store page says.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office learned of a case where someone was being stalked using AirTags. This prompted officials to dig deeper.

“We did some research on the topic and discovered that these apple air tags really do pose a danger if someone places this on/in your vehicle or personal belongings such as a back pack or purse. Of particular concern are individuals involved in domestic abuse situations.”

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office points out that this only works for people who have Apple products.

“What’s more concerning is that if you don’t have an iPhone, your ability to know that you are being tracked nearly vanishes. Apple AirTags aren’t the only device on the market, but for 30-40 dollars they are increasing in popularity.”

