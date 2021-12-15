Advertisement

UPS marks 1 year of delivering the COVID-19 vaccines

UPS has delivered 1 billion vaccine vials across the United States in the past year
Today marks one year since the first COVID-19 vaccine was delivered in our country.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One year ago today the first COVID-19 vaccines were given to the arms of the healthcare workers across the world and we can’t forget the people who have been behind the scenes in this milestone, those who work for delivery companies, like UPS.

UPS has delivered 1 billion vaccine vials across the United States in the past year and currently, about 69% of Americans have been fully vaccinated.

UPS delivering these vaccines has been difficult, as they had to temperature control each box and tracking devices to make sure they arrive at the correct location.

Wes Wheeler, the president of UPS healthcare says they are glad to be a part of such a monumental day.

“We get so many emotional stories from the different countries, the UPSers in Brazil, and Malawi and places around the world, even if it’s just 2 boxes, it’s an amazing emotional experience for all of us,” said Wes Wheeler, the president of UPS healthcare.

He says UPS looks forward to continuing to serve the country throughout this pandemic and beyond.

