US officials eye fuel supply for advanced nuclear reactors

The U.S. Department of Defense is taking input on its plan to build an advanced mobile nuclear...
The U.S. Department of Defense is taking input on its plan to build an advanced mobile nuclear microreactor prototype at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho.(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:13 AM MST
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials say the development of commercial advanced nuclear reactors intended to help combat global warming and enhance national security will need a better supply of the right type of nuclear fuel.

The U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday asked companies that might be interested in participating to send ideas concerning the agency’s plans to establish a program to ensure the availability of high-assay low-enriched uranium.

The agency will use that information in preparing a report to Congress.

The Energy Department wants to find a path to producing enough high-assay low-enriched uranium for civilian domestic research and commercial use.

