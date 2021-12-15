Advertisement

Venomous snake found hiding in family’s Christmas tree in South Africa

By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You usually try and sneak a peak at what is under the Christmas tree, but you never think about what might be lurking in the branches.

Rob and Marcela Wild found one of Africa’s most venomous snakes hiding between the tinsel inside their South Africa home.

It was a female boomslang between 4 feet and 5 feet long.

Boomslang’s venom causes hemorrhages and can be fatal to humans in small amounts, but they are shy animals that rarely bite.

A snake expert recovered the animal.

He says it probably entered the house looking for food, water and shelter.

The snake was safely released back to the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new COVID-19 strain was discovered in an Ada County resident
Omicron variant found in Idaho
EllieMae Millenkamp will make an album with Iron Gate Records
Jerome native signs record deal with Nashville-based label
In November, an officer-involved shooting took place in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls officer-involved shooting case dismissed during preliminary hearing
FILE - This June 15, 2010, file photo, shows the Idaho Correctional Center south of Boise, Idaho.
IDOC reports apparent beating death of ISCI resident
Jim and Jay Harbaugh flew out to visit Gooding's Colston Loveland, coincidentally at the same...
Colston Loveland named Gatorade Player of the Year, visited by Coach Harbaugh

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd’s death
Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight virus
Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb....
Florida district to pay $26 million to school shooting victims
Many families are hoping the Senate passes the Build Back Better Plan, as the child tax credits...
Child tax credit could end if Senate doesn't pass 'Build Back Better'
Body cam and squad car video captures the moment two Tennessee deputies got stuck on a bridge...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputies get stuck on bridge during tornado