Ames, Janet Kennedy

December 12, 2021, age 73
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:35 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RUPERT—Janet Kennedy Ames returned peacefully to her Heavenly Father on Sunday evening, December 12, 2021, while surrounded by her loving family at St. Luke’s magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Janet was 73 years old.

Janet was born in Detroit, Michigan, on September 27, 1948, but lived the majority of her early years in Capistrano Beach, and San Clemente, California, where she was raised and eventually met the love of her life, Don Ames. Don and Janet were married August 18, 1990, and were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Jordan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Janet is survived by her adoring husband, Don Ames; her loving daughter, Lori Biermann (Ben); Don’s son, Greg Ames (Becci); Don’s daughter, Melissa Helgesen (Kurt); and eleven beautiful grandchildren.

Janet was predeceased by her parents, George and Beverly Kennedy.

The community lost a wonderful and caring person who was loved deeply by her family and friends. Janet had many passions in life, but was extremely passionate for all animals, especially her dogs and goats. A celebration of Janet’s life will continue on in the hearts of all those who loved her in life and love her still. No formal memorial services will be held at Janet’s request. In lieu of flowers or food donations, memorial donations may be directed to a charity of your choice. Condolences to Janet’s family, or shared memories and celebrations of Janet’s life are welcome and may be emailed to her husband Don, at don.m.ames@gmail.com.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

