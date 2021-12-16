Boise State signs 22 student-athletes

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State Football signed 22 student-athletes on National Signing Day 2021.

There are 11 defensive players, featuring three inside linebackers, two edges, one cornerback and one safety.

10 of those who signed are offensive players, including five linemen, two wide receivers, one quarterback, one running back and one tight end and there is one punter.

The group ranges from nine states and three foreign countries.

“We will continue to recruit in our blueprint which has been the western half of the United States, but we will not stop there,” Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos said. “We have networks across the country and relationships that it takes to be successful in recruiting and we’ll use those when appropriate.”

Cade Beresford OL 6-7 300 Woodinville, Wash. (Woodinville High School/Washington State)

Roger CarreonOL 6-4 300 Jal, N.M. (Jal High School)

Kage Casey OL 6-5 281 Happy Valley, Ore. (Clackamas High School)

Braxton Fely DL 6-2 270 Orem, Utah (Timpview High School)

James Ferguson-Reynolds P 6-1 175 Geelong, Australia

Gavin Hambrick ILB 6-1 213 Apple Valley, Calif. (Apple Valley High School)

Cortez Hogans DL 6-3 269 Palatine, Ill. (Palatine High School/Northern Illinois/Snow College)

Ashton Jeanty RB 5-8 193 Jacksonville, Fla. (Lone Star High School, Texas)

Maddux Madsen QB 5-10 191 American Fork, Utah (American Fork High School)

Keenan McCaddy S 6-3 175 Honolulu, Hawaii (Moanalua High School)

Zamondre Merriweather WR 6-2 192 Valencia, Calif. (Valencia High School)

Dishawn Misa ILB 6-3 227 Tacoma, Wash. (Eastside Catholic High School)

Tyson Molio’o OL 6-2 292 Harbor City, Calif. (St. John Bosco High School)

Jake Ripp ILB 6-2 208 Los Gatos, Calif. (Los Gatos High School)

Hall Schmidt OL 6-6 280 Gig Harbor, Wash. (Peninsula High School)

Prince Strachan WR 6-5 181 Freeport, Grand Bahama (John Carroll High School, Fla.)

JJ Talo DL 6-2 270 Kearns, Utah (Kearns High School)

George Tarlas EDGE 6-4 260 Chalkida, Greece (Borah High School, Idaho/Weber State)

Austin Terry TE 6-3 231 Tumwater, Wash. (Tumwater High School)

Dionte Thornton CB 6-2 193 Carson, Calif. (Lawndale High School)

Jayden Virgin EDGE 6-3 232 San Diego, Calif. (Mt. Carmel High School)

Deven Wright DL 6-5 225 Tutwiler, Miss. (Desoto Central High School/Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College)

