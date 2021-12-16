Christmas drive provides winter clothes for children in need

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Premier Mortgage Resources are helping those in need stay warm this winter.

Today from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Premier Mortgage Resources and Iron Realty at Kelly Right Real Estate held their Hats and Toes, Loves, and Gloves winter drive collecting winter hats, gloves, and socks for youth in need.

Porked Out and Bridge Street Coffee trucks joined in to provide food and refreshments, and to warm up those in attendance on a wintery day.

A special visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the kiddos are able to get their pictures taken with Santa.

All the donations go directly to area kids in need.

“For our Christmas drive, we’re doing hats, gloves, beanie donations,” said Coleman Bowyer with Iron Realty at Kelly Right Real Estate. “Everything for the kids in the local schools and the daycares around here.”

“All of the donations that we receive will be delivered directly to our area schools,” said Eddie Gallegos of Premier Mortgage Resources. “We’ve actually reached out to the schools to find out the specific needs of the schools so we’re really excited to be able to deliver those.”

Donations are accepted at their office at 857 Polk Street suite 100 in Twin Falls.

Donations will be accepted through the new year for those who are not able to stop by the event today.

