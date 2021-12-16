Effects from ‘Les Schwab Week of Giving’ to be felt for months

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Food pantries all across southern Idaho are getting a gift this week as part of United Way and Les Schwab Tires Week of Giving.

“It makes us happy to help the community, that helps us so much,” said Beau Twiss, the manager of Les Schwab Tires in Paul.

They call it the week of giving, and for six food pantries across southern Idaho, it really is the best gift they could receive.

“We are appreciative of this food, because this is food that typically we have to find other ways, or we don’t get nutritious food, because that is the focus here at Martha and Mary’s food pantry,” said Jeff Schroeder, with Martha and Mary’s food pantry.

By partnering up with the United Way, Les Schwab Tires, Pioneer Federal Credit Union, Clif Bar, and Western Waste Services is able to donate gap items to these food pantries, which is food they normally don’t get donated to them, and food they are short on. It equates to $130,000 of food in total.

“Right now there is a peanut butter shortage in our nation, Idaho food bank and some other partners are having struggles getting peanut butter, so we went in and made sure the pantries and other organizations we serve have peanut butter,” said Sonya Haines with the United Way of South Central Idaho.

Veterans Affairs says this is the most amount of food ever donated to them at one time.

For them, the food will go to military families from Mountain Home to Oakley.

“What we try to do is help give them a hand up during the holidays because holidays are stressful as it is, so we try to make sure to provide them the services they need when they need them, and it just so happens the holidays is one of them,” said Sonya Nowland with the Idaho National Guard.

The donation of food will stay in the hearts and bellies of those living in southern Idaho long after the season of giving is over.

“It’s very good to receive but we actually store this and then come March and April when the giving has slowed up a little bit, so we are able to supplement from other sources, so we are able to continue going on, so it’s just perfect,” said Schroeder.

