Idaho’s top football player signs with Michigan

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — National Signing Day 2021 marked a momentous occasion for one Gooding football player and the state of Idaho.

Colston Loveland signed with the University of Michigan in front of a packed gymnasium.

“I’m super blessed to have this opportunity, my family is super and everyone here is supportive of me, they got my back and I’m blessed to have that support and that structure,” Loveland explained.

Loveland is Gooding’s first ever Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year and ranks 13th nationally as a tight end, according to rivals.com. He boasts three school records. The four-star recruit had more than a dozen Division I offers, including reigning national champion, Alabama.

But Michigan won him over with his initial visit this summer. Now the Wolverines are preparing for the College Football Playoff against Georgia on New Years Eve.

“It’s a credit to the coaching staff there in all the different ways they used him and the platform they gave him to be able to showcase his talents which are pretty unique,” explained Michigan tight ends coach, Jay Harbaugh.

“The first time I talked to Jay, his tight ends coach, the first time I talked to Jim, the head coach, I felt like this is the best place for him. I never told him that because it’s not really my place,” said Gooding head football coach Cameron Andersen. “But right away the way they talked is the way people Colston has associated with his whole life talked.”

With Loveland going to Michigan, it opens doors for other football players in the region to gain exposure.

I hadn’t personally recruited out in Idaho before and frankly a lot of people from back east probably haven’t and the thing that stood out to me not necessarily about Cole, but throughout that process there are guys that are getting coached at a high level,” Harbaugh said. “And as guys come out like Cole, there’s going to be more attention on next year’s class. hey who’s that next guy that’s similar to that and so on.”

Loveland graduates this month to enroll early at Michigan. He’s ready to learn the playbook and get on a nutrition plan so he’s ahead of fall camp.

