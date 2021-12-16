Lawsuit challenges Idaho’s new congressional district map

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A fourth lawsuit has been filed with the Idaho Supreme Court against Idaho’s redistricting commission. It is the first that is challenging the state’s new congressional district map.

Christopher Pentico filed the lawsuit Wednesday against the Idaho Commission for Reapportionment and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney. Three other lawsuits challenge the state’s new legislative district map.

Pentico contends the new congressional district map violates Idaho law because it splits six local voting precinct boundary lines in Ada County. Pentico says Idaho law allows splitting precincts in the legislative district map, but not in the congressional district map.

He also says the commission missed its deadline in submitting the maps.

