Magic Mountain, St. Luke’s, and First Federal team up to provide helmets to skiers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to Boston Children’s Hospital, the risk of a serious head injury while skiing can be reduced by up to 60 percent by wearing a helmet properly.

In order to keep more skiers and snowboarders safe in Southern Idaho, First Federal Bank, St. Luke’s Health System, and Magic Mountain are teaming up to give away over 100 helmets to kids aged 4 to 16.

The goal is to get the next generation enjoying the slopes and staying protected. Mark Lopshire, with the Magic Mountain ski patrol, points to the pros in the X Games and other events.

“They do absolutely crazy flips and turns and spills, they all wear helmets,” Lopshire said. “In the Olympics, downhill skiers and all the rest of the Olympic events, they wear helmets. So if they’re wearing helmets, I really think our kids and the next generation really need helmets as well.”

The plan is for Magic to give away helmets on opening day of this ski season.

Opening day is still to be determined. On the mountain’s Instagram page, they said Tuesday brought in five inches of snow, but they still need more snow for a good base.

Another area ski resort is hoping to get lifts running soon.

Pomerelle Mountain Resort tells KMVT one more snowstorm should do the trick, as long as it is the right snow.

The right snow means the resort needs snow with moisture to help their base, not fluffy champagne powder.

Whenever the good stuff comes in, the crew is set to open up the mountain immediately.

“This weekend is the big weekend, it’s where kids are out of school and families begin their Christmas break, so we are really looking forward to this weekend, so fingers crossed,” said Pomerelle Spokesperson Gretchen Anderson

Soldier Mountain in Fairfield, which benefitted from the dumping of snow coming in over the last couple of days, is scheduled to open Friday, 12/15

