Advertisement

Officials: Astroworld victims died from compression asphyxia

FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston...
FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say the 10 people who lost their lives in a massive crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston died from compression asphyxia.

Medical examiners with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences announced the cause and manner of deaths for the victims on Thursday. Officials had to wait several weeks following the Nov. 5 concert by rap superstar Travis Scott for additional test results before making final determinations.

The 10 people who died were among 50,000 who had attended the festival. The youngest victim was 9-year-old Ezra Blount.

The others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27.

Medical examiners said contributing factors in one man’s death were cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol, a form of alcohol.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new COVID-19 strain was discovered in an Ada County resident
Omicron variant found in Idaho
EllieMae Millenkamp will make an album with Iron Gate Records
Jerome native signs record deal with Nashville-based label
In November, an officer-involved shooting took place in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls officer-involved shooting case dismissed during preliminary hearing
FILE - This June 15, 2010, file photo, shows the Idaho Correctional Center south of Boise, Idaho.
IDOC reports apparent beating death of ISCI resident
Air Tag
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office: ‘You might have a stalker and not know it’

Latest News

Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
$2T bill stalled, Senate Dems seem ready to move on for now
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Potter’s ex-chief: ‘I saw no violation’ of policy by officer
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over J&J shot
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds