Real estate market booming in Blaine County since the onset of COVID-19

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The real estate market is booming in Blaine County, and many are concerned residents are being priced off the market. KMVT looked into what the cause of the skyrocketing prices is and how much of it is due to short-term rentals.

Right now, Blaine County looks like a Winter Wonderland that many people want to escape to, and many have over the last few years. Since 2016 the real estate market in the county has seen a steady increase, but the market has exploded since COVID, with the median home price soaring from $477,000 to nearly $800,000 today.

Median Home Prices. Sun Valley Board of realtors Association. (SK)

“People from Seattle, people from the back East, even the New York area coming in here because they were able to work remotely, " Said Debra Hall of the Sun Valley Board of Realtors Association. “They were looking to get out of those larger urban areas, and come here for a better quality of life.”

Locals are now competing with people from out-of-state for housing. Hall said some homes will be on the market for less than 30 days, with as many as 15 offers. One of the things driving the market is people from out-of-state are arriving with “buckets of cash” because they are selling their homes at a higher value in their home states than Idahoans.

“They were bringing their cash with them, and they were competing for a limited inventory, and that was driving the prices up,” Hall said.

Some people in the Wood River Valley think short-term rentals are playing a big part in the lack of affordable housing in the area. Hall said she isn’t seeing that from her research. Many homeowners who live in their homes part-time, possibly due to their job, use their homes as short-term rentals to help pay their mortgage. She adds many would never consider using them as long-term rentals because they are too big and expensive.

“You can’t rent a 6,000 square foot home. You can’t afford to do the landscaping or snow removal of a 6,000 square foot home if you are a workforce person,” Hall said.

She adds short term rental offers homeowners more flexibility on when they can use their house, compared to long-term rentals. Some homeowners may want to rent their house out for short periods because they will be living in it off and on during the year.

“If they have someone in their long term they can’t come and use their unit,” Hall said.

Hall also said some residents might be overlaying the amount of non-owner-occupied properties being bought for the sole purpose of being used for short term rentals in the Wood River Valley, as many live in their homes a good portion of the time.

She said right now supply chain shortages and some local regulations are standing in the way of the construction of new development. But the good news is the market is starting to cool.

“I think buyers are starting to pull back a little bit due to the pricing right now, and when that happens the inventory is going to increase,” said Hall. Once inventory increases, that goes back to supply and demand. The more supply we have, if those people want to sell, the prices are going to come down.”

