Stolen vehicles, altercation with law enforcement leads to arrest

Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A man is facing several charges after police say he stole a car and endangered several bystanders.

Twin Falls Police say Jesse Stewart is charged with several charges, including battery upon a police officer, aggravated assault, and burglary.

According to court documents, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 15.

The documents say a police officer arrived at a house on Shoshone Street, where a man stole a car from a woman he knew.

Police say the suspect fled the scene of the accident in the WinCo parking lot and attempted to steal another vehicle.

When an officer arrived, the suspect eventually pushed the officer, and later was tackled and arrested.

Court documents say before being arrested the suspect also entered multiple vehicles, struggling with drivers to take their car and nearly running over a family.

