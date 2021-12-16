Advertisement

Twin Falls Public Library to offer ‘Ready, Set, Kindergarten’ beginning in January

The ‘Ready, Set, Kindergarten’ class is for children who will be entering kindergarten in the fall of 2022.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Public Library is excited to be offering their ‘Ready, Set, Kindergarten’ class again this year.

The ‘Ready, Set, Kindergarten’ class is for children who will be entering kindergarten in the fall of 2022.

The library began hosting the class a few years ago because of the lack of affordable preschools in the area.

During the once-a-week class, the kids will learn numbers, letters, shapes, weather, and of course, be able to socialize with kids their own age.

Kasi Allen, the children’s librarian says it is a great opportunity for them.

“Caregivers will leave every session with a little homework sheet that gives them tips on, for instance, how to teach positional words while in line at the grocery store, or how to do sequencing on the drive to grandma’s house,” said Allen, “so really simple easy stuff that just elevates every conversation into a math science or literacy conversation.”

They have two options for the class, an in-person class on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 and a zoom version on Thursday evenings at 6:00. For more information visit their website.

