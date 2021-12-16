US health advisers recommend Pfizer or Moderna for boosters

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —If you are getting a booster COVID-19 shot you will want to listen up.

US. health advisers are recommending that most Americans get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Today’s recommendation came after government advisers reviewed new safety data about rare but potentially life-threatening blood clots linked to Johnson & Johnson shot.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don’t come with this risk and are widely available.

Of the 200 million fully vaccinated Americans, only a small fraction of about 16 million got the Johnson & Johnson option.

Now the centers for disease control and prevention must decide whether to accept the unusual recommendation.

