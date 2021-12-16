Advertisement

US health advisers recommend Pfizer or Moderna for boosters

Of the 200 million fully vaccinated Americans, only a small fraction of about 16 million got the Johnson & Johnson option
(NBC12)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —If you are getting a booster COVID-19 shot you will want to listen up.

US. health advisers are recommending that most Americans get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Today’s recommendation came after government advisers reviewed new safety data about rare but potentially life-threatening blood clots linked to Johnson & Johnson shot.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don’t come with this risk and are widely available.

Of the 200 million fully vaccinated Americans, only a small fraction of about 16 million got the Johnson & Johnson option.

Now the centers for disease control and prevention must decide whether to accept the unusual recommendation.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new COVID-19 strain was discovered in an Ada County resident
Omicron variant found in Idaho
EllieMae Millenkamp will make an album with Iron Gate Records
Jerome native signs record deal with Nashville-based label
In November, an officer-involved shooting took place in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls officer-involved shooting case dismissed during preliminary hearing
FILE - This June 15, 2010, file photo, shows the Idaho Correctional Center south of Boise, Idaho.
IDOC reports apparent beating death of ISCI resident
Air Tag
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office: ‘You might have a stalker and not know it’

Latest News

Idaho officials: 1 in 4 COVID deaths was in nursing homes
Idaho officials: 1 in 4 COVID deaths was in nursing homes
Today marks one year since the first COVID-19 vaccine was delivered in our country.
UPS marks 1 year of delivering the COVID-19 vaccines
Your Health Idaho
Your Health Idaho extends enrollment deadline after delays
Fit and Well Idaho: keep your children safe this holiday season