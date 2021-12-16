With tragic increase in deaths on Idaho roads, ITD urges sober driving this holiday season

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —2021 has been a deadly year for deadly car crashes in the Gem State.

In fact, the 254 people who have died so far and it’s the most in a single year since 2006.

“One life lost is too many,” said John Tomlinson, ITD’s Office of Highway Safety manager. “As 2021 ends, please celebrate the holidays wisely. Make safe decisions behind the wheel to avoid devastating consequences. Always buckle up and if your festivities will include alcohol, please make a plan for a sober ride home.”

With these numbers, ITD and 50 law enforcement agencies are partnering together to help keep impaired drivers off the road. Between Dec. 17 and Jan. 1, OHS and officers across the state will participate in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over education and enforcement campaign.

“Impaired driving puts Idahoans at risk every day and it’s completely preventable,” said Lisa Losness, OHS grants officer. “We can all choose to avoid dangerous driving behaviors and help ensure a safer holiday for our friends, family, and neighbors.”

Here are some tips from ITD to help folks celebrate the holidays safely.

Celebrate with a Plan

Nationally it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher, except in Utah, where the limit is .05. A single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in Idaho can include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, and license suspension. Your judgment clouds when under the influence, so it’s important to plan a safe ride home before you leave the house.

Designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride service to get home safely.

Is it your turn to be the designated driver? Take that role seriously and do not drink any alcohol. Your friends and family are counting on you!

If someone you know is about to drink and drive, take the keys away and make arrangements to get them a safe ride.

Always buckle up – it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call *477(*ISP) in hands-free mode. Your actions could help save someone’s life.

