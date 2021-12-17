Boise attorney appointed as next U.S. magistrate judge

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise attorney Debora Kristensen Grasham has been appointed to be the next U.S. magistrate judge for the District of Idaho.

David Nye, chief U.S. District Judge for Idaho, made the announcement Thursday, the Idaho Press reported.

Grasham is succeeding current Idaho U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale who is retiring after 14 years on the bench. Grasham starts on April 1, and Dale will still continue to hear some cases.

Grasham said in a prepared statement that she is “truly honored and humbled” to follow Dale in the post.

“I have known and admired Judge Dale for many years. Hers are big shoes to fill, not only because she has been such an outstanding jurist but because she has broken the proverbial glass ceiling at our court, allowing people like me to dream that I could someday serve in a similar capacity,” Grasham said. “I am committed to working hard to carry on the tradition of excellence that Judge Dale, and all members of our federal bench, have demonstrated to the citizens of Idaho.”

